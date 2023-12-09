Will start preparing for 2024 LS polls, vote share not less than BJP: Congress

New Delhi, Dec 9 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday held a review meeting for the party's loss in Rajasthan, where it lost to the BJP and party leaders apprised him that it will start preparation for 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting at the party headquarters was chaired by Kharge and also attended by Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasara, state incharge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, screening committee chairman Gaurav Gogoi and many others.

After the meeting, Randhawa said that accountability for the loss will be fixed.

He also said that the party leaders had a detailed meeting with Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and other leaders and it was informed that the Congress vote share is not very less than BJP.

In Rajasthan, Congress secured 39.53 per cent votes while the BJP got 41.69 per cent of votes.

Randhawa said that many Congress candidates lost with a very less margin.

"We have said the party leadership that we will start preparing for Lok Sabha polls and will fight unitedly," Randhawa said.

Randhawa said that the leadership was also informed that in Rajasthan there was a better performance as compared to other states.

Randhawa, when asked about the accountability for party's loss said, "Accountability will be fixed soon."

In the recently concluded assembly elections, the Congress lost power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and also in Madhya Pradesh, where it was hoping for a victory.

The only consolation for the Congress was in Telangana where it defeated the ruling BRS.

