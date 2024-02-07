Will stay here in NDA and 'not go here and there' from now on: Nitish Kumar

New Delhi/Patna, Feb 7 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J.P. Nadda in the national capital on Wednesday, said that from now on, he will stay put in the NDA and "not go here or there" anymore.

Interacting with media persons in New Delhi after the meetings, Nitish Kumar said: "I met PM Narendra Modi, HM Amit Shah and BJP national President JP Nadda. When the discussion of joining the NDA was underway, all discussion was done from Bihar. Today, I met with them and it was very satisfactory.

"We (BJP and JD-U) have been in one alliance since 1995. However, I went twice here and there (Grand Alliance) in between but now I will stay on this side (NDA) and I will not go here and there in future."

During the meeting with PM Modi, as per sources, he, on a lighter note, asked Nitish Kumar about where he had gone and Nitish Kumar responded that he will not go anywhere from now.

The Modi-Nitish Kumar meeting lasted around half an hour and the two discussed various political issues including the alliance partners of NDA in Bihar like Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Upendra Kushwaha.

Nitish Kumar met the PM after 5 months. These two leaders had last met during the dinner party of President Droupadi Murmu during the G20 Summit held in New Delhi last year, when he was still part of the Mahagatbandhan.

Nitish Kumar changed the alliance on January 28 and rejoined the NDA.

