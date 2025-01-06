Will stay in NDA, removed those suggesting changing alliance, says CM Nitish Kumar

Patna, Jan 6 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has reiterated that he will remain in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) dismissing any possibility of aligning with other political groups.

The CM was in Vaishali on Monday during his ongoing Pragati Yatra. While talking about his past decisions to switch alliances, he stated that such suggestions came from individuals who were subsequently removed.

"The mistake was made twice, but now I will remain in NDA. Those who suggested changing alliances were removed,” Kumar said.

Reflecting on his longstanding ties with the NDA, he acknowledged the support of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, highlighting collaborative efforts during their tenure.

Earlier on January 2, RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said that his door was open for Nitish Kumar.

Lalu earlier said, “My door is always open. Nitish Kumar should also keep his door open." On whether he would forgive Nitish Kumar if he returned, Lalu stated, "Forgiving has been my job. If he comes back, I will forgive him without any problem. Everyone will work together."

During the Pragati Yatra in Vaishali, Kumar announced development schemes worth crores of rupees, underscoring the government’s focus on grassroots development.

CM Nitish Kumar highlighted the success of the Jeevika initiative, which empowers women through self-help groups. CM Kumar took pride in coining the name "Jeevika", a model later adopted nationally as "Ajeevika".

He also said that such self-help groups under Jeevika are now in urban areas as well. It has been empowering women, leading to improved financial independence and confidence.

“Earlier, women did not speak much; now they are confident and financially stable. Such groups were rare in Bihar before we expanded the programme,” Kumar said.

CM Nitish Kumar recalled his contributions to introducing self-help groups during his tenure at the Centre, emphasizing their role in empowering communities. He reaffirmed his government’s commitment to promoting women’s development through Jeevika and similar initiatives.

