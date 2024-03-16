Will strictly deal with ‘misinformation’: Goa CEO

Panaji, March 16 Goa Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ramesh Verma on Saturday said that officers on election duty will strictly deal with ‘misinformation’ and spread the correct information while withdrawing the content (misinformation) from social media.

The coastal state will go to poll on May 7, in the third phase of Lok Sabha general elections for two seats, North and South.

“The moment we receive any complaint regarding the misinformation, our District Election Officers (DEO) will act on it and will also reach out to the public with correct and verified information,” CEO Verma told IANS.

“It is our duty to pass the right information to the public. And we will do it,” he said.

He said any misinformation posted on social media will be withdrawn immediately.

“We have concerned officers who have powers to act about these incidents. They will take care that such content is withdrawn from social media immediately,” he said.

He said that though the issues of ‘Muscle’ power have not been witnessed in Goa, they are prepared to deal with ‘Money Power’ incidents.

Verma said that there are 25,209 first-time voters, with 12,070 in North Goa and 13,139 in South Goa. “We are trying our best that they come and cast their votes,” he said.

As of March 16, in terms of voter demographics, Goa has a total of 1,173,016 voters, with 57,7958 in North Goa and 59,5058 in South Goa. Among these, there are 56,8501 male voters and 60,4515 female voters.

He said that the Election Commission is committed to conduct the forthcoming elections in a free, fair, peaceful, accessible, ethical, and inclusive manner.

The state will have a total of 1,725 polling stations, with 863 in North Goa and 862 in South Goa.

