'Will strive to take Oppn, ruling parties along': Prem Kumar on becoming Speaker of Bihar Assembly

Patna, Dec 2 After securing victory as an MLA for the ninth consecutive term, senior BJP leader Dr Prem Kumar was unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Following his election, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav escorted him to the Speaker’s chair, holding his hands and ceremonially seating him.

Congratulating Prem Kumar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, “Today, Dr Prem Kumar has been elected Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. On behalf of the entire House, I congratulate him. I thank leaders and members of all parties for their support in his unanimous election.”

The Chief Minister further praised Prem Kumar’s long administrative and legislative experience, noting that he has consistently performed excellently as a minister in past governments.

He appealed to all MLAs to extend full cooperation to the Speaker for the smooth functioning of the House.

During the session, the Chief Minister requested all present members to stand in respect of the newly elected Speaker.

The MLAs from across party lines rose and expressed their happiness over Prem Kumar’s elevation, marking a moment of collective goodwill in the Assembly.

“I will fulfil my responsibility with complete honesty. Both the ruling party and the opposition are important in the House. It is essential for both to be together. I will strive to take both along -- this is extremely important in a democracy,” Prem Kumar said after being elected as the Speaker of the Bihar Assembly.

Earlier on Monday, former cabinet minister and senior BJP leader Prem Kumar, who has won the Gaya Sadar Assembly seat for the ninth consecutive time, filed his nomination for the post of Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

He also thanked the people of Gaya Sadar for electing him for the ninth time, calling it a mandate of trust and responsibility.

The 18th Bihar Legislative Assembly began its first session on Monday, which will continue till December 5

