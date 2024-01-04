Will submit report on Sujay Bhadra’s voice test to Calcutta HC soon: ED

Kolkata, Jan 4 Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday appraised a single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court that they have collected the voice sample of Sujay Krishna Bhadra, a prime accused in the multi-crore cash-for-school job case in West Bengal, and will sumit the detailed report soon with the court.

After a brief hearing in the matter on Thursday afternoon, the single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha said that the next hearing will be scheduled on January 10.

Now murmurs are going in the legal circles on the reason for asking the state advocate general to be present on the next date of hearing since this is the time such a direction has been given at least in the matter being heard at Justice Sinha’s bench.

Incidentally, Justice Sinha, on Thursday, also directed the state advocate general Kishor Dutta to be present during the hearing on January 10.

On Thursday, a counsel of Bhadra approached the bench with a plea for not giving any direction in the matter without hearing the argument from his client’s end. However, the bench did not give any specific instruction in the matter.

On Wednesday, an in-camera hearing was conducted at the bench of Justice Sinha.

While nothing relating to the proceedings at the in-camera hearing surfaced, what followed was the sudden operation by the ED sleuths through which Bhadra was shifted from the state-run S.S.K.M Medical College & Hospital to Centre-run ESI Hospital on late Wednesday evening.

The voice sampling test was conducted on the same night and ultimately Bhadra was shifted back to S.S.K.M in the wee hours on Thursday morning.

