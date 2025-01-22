Will support PM Modi till death, says Manjhi; dismisses rumours of quitting NDA

New Delhi, Jan 22 Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Wednesday dismissed allegations of quitting the NDA and declared his unwavering support for the Prime Minister, stating that he remains committed to the alliance and would support Narendra Modi till death.

Addressing the rumours that have been flying thick and fast in political circles, Manjhi said, “No conspiracy can be hatched against me. If anyone tries, they will face defeat. I am deeply grateful to PM Modi for the responsibilities he has entrusted to me, including heading the MSME department, despite my party winning just one seat. This trust is monumental. We may be poor, but dishonesty is not part of our values or heritage.”

Union Minister Manjhi also emphasised his loyalty to the NDA, saying, “I am from a generation that believes in loyalty. As long as I am alive, I will remain with the NDA and support PM Modi. Rumours are often spread to entertain or boost TRPs, especially when they target weaker sections of society. If it had been someone powerful, the response would have been fitting.”

Refuting claims that he criticised the NDA’s performance in Jharkhand and Delhi, Manjhi clarified, “I never spoke to the media about such issues. I addressed my workers, over 5,000 in one meeting and 10,000 in another at Jehanabad. I told them they are my strength. My efforts were not utilised in Jharkhand, where our contribution could have secured more seats for the NDA.

"I even conveyed this to J.P. Nadda, stating that using our resources and giving even a single seat could have boosted morale. But this wasn’t considered, and it affected the NDA's prospects, something I don’t want to happen because PM Modi is the leader of the alliance.”

Further expressing his disappointment over the NDA's loss in Jharkhand, Manjhi remarked, “I was deeply saddened by the loss. Perhaps if I had been more involved, things would have been different."

Commenting on the Delhi Assembly polls, he said, "I pray for the end of Arvind Kejriwal’s government and the rise of the NDA’s rule."

Earlier on Tuesday, during a public meeting in Munger, Manjhi reportedly expressed disappointment over the neglect of HAM in seat-sharing arrangements during elections and demanded that his party be given seats that reflect its support base and relevance.

“Do we have no existence? They think we are irrelevant. But those who doubt should come and see the large number of people attending my meetings. I have held multiple public gatherings in recent days, and the turnout speaks for itself,” he said.

Speaking about Bihar's election, Manjhi concluded by lauding PM Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying, “While PM Modi leads at the Centre, CM Nitish has been working exceptionally well in the state. Having been in politics for 44 years, I can confidently say there is no one like Nitish Kumar.”

