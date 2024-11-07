Will take Andhra Pradesh to number 1 slot in education sector: Nara Lokesh

Amaravati, Nov 7 Andhra Pradesh Education, Information Technology (IT) and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh on Thursday said he would take the state to the number one position in the country in the education sector.

Inaugurating the international Higher Education Fair (IHEF) at the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) campus being organised by VIT and the State Government, Minister Lokesh felt that the youth should focus on becoming job creators rather than looking for employment opportunities.

The Education Minister flagged off a driverless van, a drone and a robot on this occasion.

He gave a call to the youth to establish start-up companies taking advantage of the latest technology as the AP Innovation Society is ready to extend all possible cooperation and assistance.

A seed fund with Rs 250 crore has been created for this purpose, he added.

The youth should realise their dreams by moving forward with the perspective of broad thinking, the Minister told the youth and made it clear that the State Government's sole aim was creating an education system with moral values.

Education institutes like VIT should focus on outcomes instead of outputs, he maintained.

The IT Minister said that the youth should move forward with the single goal of achieving success and should concentrate on new innovations keeping themselves abreast of periodical developments across the globe.

"I too worked with the World Bank in 2005 after doing my MBA from Stanford University. I too faced several ups and downs like anyone else," the minister recalled.

The Minister said that he undertook various developmental activities in the State as a Cabinet Minister in 2017 and contested from Mangalagiri Assembly segment in 2019 but was defeated with a meagre margin of 5,300 votes.

"No doubt I was upset for a couple of days but later I stood solidly by the people of Mangalagiri for the full five years following which the people have given a mandate in my favour in the last elections with the highest majority in the State," he said.

Observing that he is committed to achieving his goals, the minister said that youth should take him as an example. The State has umpteen job opportunities presently, the Minister said that the developmental works in the capital city of Amaravati are moving at a fast pace.

It is heartening to see representatives from various noted universities across the globe attending Thursday's meeting held in Amaravati, Lokesh remarked and said that he eagerly waits for the success of the students

He thanked all the universities, other educational institutes, teachers, students and their parents for actively participating in this event.

