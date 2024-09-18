Will take back 'chopping off tongue' remarks if Rahul visits Chaityabhoomi and apologises to BR Ambedkar: Sena MLA

Mumbai, Sep 18 Two days after he sparked controversy by announcing a cash reward of Rs 11 lakh to anyone who chops off Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tongue over remarks on reservation, Shiv Sena MLA from Maharashtra's Buldhana constituency, Sanjay Gaikwad, on Wednesday said he will take back his words if the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha apologises to B.R. Ambedkar by visiting the Chaityabhoomi -- a Buddhist chaitya (sacred spot) and the cremation place of the country's first Minister of Law and Justice.

Gaikwad's statement came ahead of the state government function scheduled to be at Buldhana on Thursday in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for the promotion of Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

Gaikwad's statement came at a time when the Congress strongly condemned his remarks while targeting the MahaYuti government over lack of any action against him. Congress workers have registered offences against Gaikwad in various parts of Maharashtra.

Undeterred by registration of offences against him and the Congress adopting an aggressive posture, Gaikwad announced that he would apologise to Rahul Gandhi but in a certain condition. "Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the architect of the Indian Constitution, B.R. Ambedkar, by personally visiting Chaityabhoomi. If he does that I will take back my words," the Shiv Sena MLA said.

"I made a statement of giving a cash reward of Rs 11 lakh to anyone for chopping off Rahul Gandhi’s tongue. Now I am making another announcement today. Rahul Gandhi has insulted Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Ambedkar. He has also insulted the Constitution of India. Rahul Gandhi has also insulted the entire oppressed community of the country. He should go to Chaityabhoomi and bow there or bow at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur (a sacred monument of Navayana Buddhism) and apologize to BR Ambedkar. If he does that, I will take back my words," said Gaikwad.

Maharashtra unit BJP president Chandrashekar Bawankule said he does not support the MLA's remarks.

However, there has been no statement by Shiv Sena or Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Though Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is yet to react, another Deputy CM, Ajit Pawar, expressed displeasure saying: "I always say that no one, including me, should make insane statements. Everyone should follow the tradition of cultured Maharashtra, taught by Yashwantrao Chavan. Don't make statements having the potential to widen the gap between castes and communities. Such statements lead to accusations and disputes among political parties. The atmosphere becomes muddy. New questions arise. I am against that."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra unit Congress chief Nana Patole urged CM Eknath Shinde to rein in Gaikwad.

Patole also said that Shinde should clarify the statements made by his party's legislator.

"Millions of Congress workers across Maharashtra and the entire country are ready to stand as a shield to protect Rahul Gandhi. Don't even think about trying to harm Rahul Gandhi in any way, no one can even touch his hair," Patole said.

