Will take down Nehru's photo if Savarkar's picture is removed: BJP MLA

Bengaluru, Dec 15 BJP legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Friday said if the photo of Veer Savarkar is removed from the assembly hall of the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi, then the picture of the late former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru would also be taken down.

Yatnal said this while interacting with the reporters on the remark of Karnataka Cabinet Minister Priyank Kharge who said that the photo of BJP's iconic freedom fighter, Veer Savarkar, should be removed.

He stated that even "if ten Priyank Kharges attempt that, it is not possible to remove Veer Savarkar's photo".

If any attempt is being made to take off the photo of Veer Savarkar, and Nehru's photo is installed, we will take off Nehru's photo," Yatnal said.

"We are also very clear about this. Congress MLA Basavaraj Rayareddi suggested that no photos should be removed, and the photos of former PMs Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Nehru and other great personalities would have to be installed. There is no question about the removal of any photo of great personalities," he stated.

"If Veer Savarkar's photo is removed, we will take off Nehru's photo. Congress leaders talk about Tipu Sultan (erstwhile ruler of Mysuru) who massacred lakhs of Hindus. The Chief Justice of the High Court had stated that Tipu Sultan was not a freedom fighter; he was a king. The Chief Justice in the court had mentioned that Tipu Sultan killed lakhs of Hindus and destroyed 4,000 Hindu temples.

"Even today, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah mentions the contributions of Mysuru Wadiyar rulers. Minister Priyank Kharge talks about naming Mysuru Airport after Tipu Sultan. He does not have any morality," Yatnal said.

