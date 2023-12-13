Will take firm action against propagating terror narrative in J&K: IGP

Srinagar, Dec 13 Jammu and Kashmir IGP V. K. Birdi on Wednesday said that take firm action will be taken against individuals propagating terror narrative and disturbing peace on social media platforms.

The IGP Kashmir, while chairing a security meeting in central Kashmir’s district Ganderbal, issued directives for stern action against the law violators.

He also emphasised the need for law enforcement agencies to be well-prepared to respond swiftly to any security incidents.

He urged officers to intensify anti-terrorist operations and take stringent action against individuals or organisations supporting anti-national activities.

Police, in a press statement, said that IGP also analysed the crime situation and special emphasis was laid on detection of crime against women.

Police said that the IGP has advised officers to ensure professional investigation in UAPA cases in order to ensure conviction of accused and to effectively deal with the terrorist eco-system.

He has also directed the police officers to intensify efforts in combating drug activities in the area.

The IGP has also expressed confidence in the collective efforts of the security apparatus to uphold public safety and ensure a secure environment for all the citizens.

