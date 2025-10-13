‘Will take her back to Odisha after she records statement’: Durgapur gang-rape victim’s father

Kolkata, Oct 13 The father of the second-year medical student said on Monday that he will take the victim back to Odisha once she records her statement before a judicial magistrate.

The father of the victim also met the West Bengal Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, on Monday afternoon.

Adhikari told the victim’s father that he would arrange the transport facility for the victim. A video of the conversation between the two was also shared on Adhikari’s official Facebook account.

In the video, Adhikari first inquired about the physical condition of the victim. The father said that his daughter was more stable than before. Then the BJP leader advised him that if there was a need for better treatment, then the victim should be taken to Odisha. The father responded by saying that he plans to take the victim to Odisha once she records her statement before a judicial magistrate under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Adhikari told him that he would talk to the Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other BJP leaders and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to ensure that all necessary arrangements are made in Odisha.

The BJP leader further asked the victim's father whether West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had called him.

In response, the victim's father said, "We spoke to the Chief Minister of Odisha. But there was no talk with the Chief Minister of West Bengal."

Meanwhile, Governor C.V. Ananda Bose expressed concern over the Durgapur incident. On Monday, he left Howrah station for Durgapur in a car.

At the station, he said, "I have taken stock of the entire incident. I am going to talk to the victim. Strict action will be taken against those who did this."

On Friday, the second-year medical student from Odisha was allegedly gang-raped outside the campus in Durgapur after she went out with her male friend for dinner.

The police have arrested all five accused in the Durgapur gang-rape case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor