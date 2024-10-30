Will take necessary steps in interest of forces: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Oct 30 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday that the Late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee used to say that ‘we can change our friends but not our neighbours’.

“We believe in keeping cordial relations with our neighbours,” the Defence Minister said while referring to the consensus reached between India and China to restore the ground situation in certain areas along the LAC.

He said that sometimes situations arise and one has to ensure the safety and security of the borders.

“Keeping in mind the interests of our forces, the government will take necessary steps in this process of peace restoration,” the Defence Minister said while celebrating the festival of lights ‘Deepawali’ with troops at the 4 Corps Headquarters in Tezpur, Assam.

He added that India and China were in diplomatic and military talks to resolve their conflicts in some areas along the LAC.

“We have reached a consensus following our continuous efforts. We achieved this success due to your discipline and courage. We will continue this process of peace restoration on the basis of the consensus,” he said.

Addressing the soldiers during Barakhana, Singh commended the unwavering spirit, steadfast commitment and remarkable courage of the troops who serve on the frontlines in difficult circumstances, terming them as a true source of inspiration to the youth.

He stated that the nation will forever remain indebted to the soldiers who serve the motherland with unmatched bravery and dedication.

He urged the soldiers to remain alert and ready to deal with threats which may emerge from the ever-evolving global security scenario.

Earlier, the Defence Minister conducted a thorough review of the formation’s operational readiness. He was briefed on the infrastructure development along the LAC and the employment of cutting-edge military equipment and technology to enhance operational efficiency.

He commended the exemplary dedication and outstanding services rendered by all ranks of the Corps under challenging conditions and complimented for the excellent work carried out by the Corps for nation-building in border areas.

Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi; General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command Lt Gen RC Tewari and other senior officials of the Indian Army were present on the occasion.

--IANS

