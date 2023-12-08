'Will take our own call if...': Ex-K'taka unit JD-S chief on differences with Deve Gowda over alliance with BJP

Bengaluru, Dec 8 Former Karnataka unit Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) chief C.M. Ibrahim has said that if JD-S national president and ex-Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda does not lend an ear to the issues raised by him over the alliance with the BJP, he and his supporters would take their own call.

Speaking to reporters, Ibrahim said that he would embark on a statewide tour on December 11.

"There are ample opportunities to grow as a third force in the state. I will reiterate to former PM Deve Gowda that if he does not listen to us, we will decide. I also felt sad about the statement by former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy in this regard. Kumaraswamy should first take care of his health. Deve Gowda is also under stress. He did not decide to ally with the BJP on his own.

"All legislators of JD-S have won under secular ideologies. Five JD-S MLAs are in touch with us. This development should affect the health of Deve Gowda or Kumaraswamy. In this backdrop, I am trying to subtly convey the message to them," Ibrahim said.

Commenting on his expulsion from the party, Ibrahim said that "Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy did not have the people behind them".

"I was the state unit chief for three years. A meeting has been called on December 9. I will make 12 MLAs of JD-S sit and speak to them in January... you will all see the support we go on to garner," he stated.

Responding to reports of a Muslim cleric allegedly having links with the terror group Islamic State, Ibrahim said that the cleric against whom such allegations have been made is a Sufi saint.

"BJP legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal's family visits the dargah. Just for votes, a controversy is being created. Mr. Yatnal, focus on the problems of people, education, and health. You do your job, and we will carry out ours," he said.

The JD-S has 19 MLAs in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly.

Former PM Deve Gowda has said that everything has been finalised regarding the alliance with BJP.

He said that his son H.D. Kumaraswamy would hold final talks with top BJP leaders soon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor