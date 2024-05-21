‘Will Take You to Court for Every Lie You Spread’: Swati Maliwal Lashes Out at Delhi Ministers and AAP

Swati Maliwal, an AAP Rajya Sabha MP, has strongly criticized Delhi Chief Minister's aide Bibhav Kumar, alleging assault. She has condemned Delhi ministers and AAP leaders for "spreading lies" about "corruption FIR" against her and threatened to file a lawsuit against them.

In a recent statement on X platform, Swati Maliwal asserted that following her complaint against the now-detained Bibhav Kumar, her standing within the party shifted from being hailed as "Lady Singham" to being labeled a "BJP agent."

"According to them, I was 'Lady Singham' until I filed a complaint against Bibhav Kumar and today I have become a BJP agent? "I will take you to court for every lie you spread!" Maliwal said in a post on Monday.

Swati Maliwal continued her remarks, stating, "Since yesterday, Delhi ministers have been propagating falsehoods, alleging that an FIR for corruption has been filed against me and insinuating that I acted on BJP's directives. However, this FIR dates back to 2016, and despite it, both the Chief Minister and Lieutenant Governor appointed me as the Chairperson of the Women's Commission on two separate occasions. The case is entirely baseless, as affirmed by the Hon'ble High Court, which has imposed a stay for 1.5 years, acknowledging that no financial transaction occurred."

"According to them, until I filed a complaint against Bibhav Kumar, I was "Lady Singham" and today I have become a BJP agent? The entire troll army was deployed against me just because I spoke the truth. Everyone in the party is being called and told to send Swati's personal video if they have one, as it has to be leaked," she wrote in her post. "They're putting my relatives' lives in danger by tweeting their details using their car numbers. Well, lies don't last long. But in the intoxication of power and in the passion to bring someone down, lest it happens that when the truth comes out, you are not able to look even your family in the eye. I will take you to court for every lie you spread!" she added.

On Saturday, Kejriwal's former personal assistant was arrested in connection with the case and presented before the Tis Hazari Court. Subsequently, the court granted police custody for five days. In her complaint, Maliwal accused Bibhav of assaulting her, stating that he "slapped" her "at least seven to eight times" as she "continued screaming." She further alleged that he "brutally dragged" her while "kicking" her in her "chest, stomach, and pelvis area."



