Will think twice before giving tickets to Muslims: Mayawati

Lucknow June 5 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati has said that Muslims had failed to understand her party even though it had been giving the community adequate representation.

In a statement, the BSP President said that in future she would think twice before giving tickets to Muslims so that her party does not have to suffer losses like it did this time.

She said that Dalits had played a crucial role in ensuring better performance of the BSP in the polls. She thanked her community for their continued support.

She pledged to continue working towards the mission of Dr B R Ambedkar and fulfilling his ideological goals.

Mayawati further said that the inclement weather conditions and extreme heat had adversely impacted the voting percentage.

“The Election Commission should ensure in future that these aspects are kept in mind while finalising dates for polls,” she said.

The BSP President stressed that the election process should not be stretched for long since it has an adverse impact on the voter’s mindset.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor