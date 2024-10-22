Will win all seven seats in Rajasthan: BJP state chief on bypolls

Jaipur, Oct 22 BJP state chief Madan Rathore said on Tuesday that the BJP will win all seven seats in Rajasthan which are going for bypolls on November 13.

“We will win all seats. There will be no rebels on any seat. We will convince all rebels,” he said.

So far, the BJP has announced six candidates for the bypolls while the party is yet to announce its seventh candidate for the Chorasi seat.

However, soon after the announcement of candidates, some of the leaders started protesting over seat allocation. The party high command has now assigned the task to convenience the rebel leader to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

Veteran leader Narendra Meena, who was denied a ticket from the Salumber seat, was brought to Jaipur and held talks with the Chief Minister, after which he agreed to work for the party.

Narendra Meena has also agreed not to contest as an independent.

In Ramgarh, Jai Ahuja who contested on the party ticket in the Assembly elections had called for a Mahapanchayat on Sunday.

On Monday, the administration sent him a notice questioning the timing of calling the gathering during the code of conduct.

Vijay Bainsla has also protested for being denied the ticket from Deoli Uniara while Bablu Chowdhary was also anguished as he was also denied a ticket from Jhunjhunu as the ticket was given to Rajendra Bhambhu.

Sources said that the Chief Minister and BJP state chief are in constant touch with all the leaders who have shown resentment following the ticket distribution.

“I am persuading all the rebels on every seat,” claimed the Rajasthan BJP chief.

