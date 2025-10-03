‘Will wipe out Pakistan if it does not stop terrorism’: Army Chief

Jaipur, Oct 3 In a strong message to Pakistan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi said on Friday that India would no longer exercise the restraint it had shown during Operation Sindoor, and would wipe out Pakistan if the neighbouring country does not stop cross-border terrorism.

“We will wipe out Pakistan from the face of the earth if they don’t stop terrorism. Be prepared, God willing, the opportunity will come soon,” the Army Chief declared while addressing soldiers at the Army cantonment in village 22 MD, Ghadsana, Sriganganagar.

“Our next response would be decisive and far more destructive against Pakistan,” he warned.

The Army Chief said Pakistan must give up its policy of supporting terrorism if it wants to ensure its survival in the international community.

“This time, India will take such strong action that Pakistan will have to reconsider whether it wants to remain on this geographical map,” he added.

Terming Operation Sindoor a turning point, General Dwivedi recalled that Operation Sindoor was launched after the Pahalgam terror attack.

“The Indian Army destroyed nine Pakistani terror hideouts during the operation, killing over 100 terrorists. Seven targets were destroyed by the Army and two by the Air Force,” he said.

The Army Chief said that the operation, named by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and dedicated to women, would remain etched in the memory of the armed forces.

“Operation Sindoor has become such an integral part of our lives that it will stay with us forever,” he said.

The Army Chief pointed out that the entire world had condemned the Pahalgam attack and stood with India.

“We showed clear evidence of the destroyed terror camps to the world. If we had not done so, Pakistan would have hidden the truth,” he noted, stressing that this time India was fully prepared.

General Dwivedi also honoured three officers for their role in Operation Sindoor, including Commandant Prabhakar Singh, 140th Battalion, BSF, Major Ritesh Kumar, Rajputana Rifles and Havildar Mohit Gera.

“These men represent the courage and determination of the Indian Armed Forces,” the Army Chief said, urging soldiers to stay ready for future challenges.

