Will work hard for MahaYuti’s victory: Maha BJP

Mumbai, Sep 26 Maharashtra BJP on Thursday said that the party will work hard for the victory of MahaYuti (grand alliance) in the upcoming Assembly election.

“The party functionaries are charged up after the interactive meetings held by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his two-day Maharashtra visit. The party organisation will work vigorously for the victory of the MahaYuti in the upcoming election,” said Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

He added that the BJP workers will go door to door to further step up outreach with the voters and make all efforts to remove confusion created by the Maha Vikas Aghadi due to its “false propaganda”.

“The party workers will provide the information with regard to the performance of the Centre and the state government while flagging off a slew of development and welfare schemes launched by both governments,’ he said.

Bawankule said that the Home Minister held organisational meetings in Vidarbha, Marathwada, West and North Maharashtra and asked the party workers to further strengthen the organisational network up to booth level and work hard to increase the voters’ turnout on the polling day.

“The Home Minister asked the party workers to be active at the booth level and contact the general public. They were also told to honour the beneficiaries of various schemes implemented by the Centre and the state government,” he said.

Bawankule said that the Union Home minister exhorted the party workers to work hard so that the MahaYuti government would come back to power based on its strength and performance.

“We will follow the basic mantra given by the Union Home Minister to strengthen the organisational power and project the performance of the double engine government to the common people. Our effort will be to retain the MahaYuti government in the state,” he said.

The Home Minister has set an ambitious target of winning 45 of the 62 seats in Vidarbha and 30 out of 46 seats in Marathwada.

He also warned that the rebellion and intra-party bickering will not be tolerated during the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election and asked the party functionaries to work with unity not only for the victory of BJP nominees but also of the allies Shiv Sena and NCP.

“BJP will come back to power by winning maximum seats from the Vidarbha region,” the Home Minister said.

