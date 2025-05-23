Will work with the Centre for Telangana's development: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, May 23 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Friday that he would work with the Union government for the development of the state.

The Chief Minister said he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi as many times as he can to seek more funds.

Addressing a public meeting after unveiling the statue of Sri Basaveshwara Maharaj in Huggelli village of Sangareddy district, he asserted that development is possible only when the Central and the state governments work together.

The Chief Minister, who also laid foundation stones for the development works at the cost of Rs 494.67 crore, stated that he will talk politics only during the elections and take the state forward towards development with the help of all.

He criticised former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) for failing to fulfil the promise of providing jobs to one person in every family and alleged that he deceived the Telangana youth.

Revanth Reddy remarked that during his 10-year-rule, KCR gave jobs to only his family members and claimed that soon after coming to power, the Congress accorded top priority to recruitment in the government departments.

The Chief Minister reiterated his appeal to the Leader of Opposition KCR to attend the Assembly session and debate the people’s issues. He said that the Leader of Opposition should give suggestions and correct if the government committed any mistake.

He said that if KCR continues to stay away from the Assembly for not being in power, people will teach him a lesson.

"I am always with people irrespective of the outcome of the elections. I have never shown arrogance even after becoming the Chief Minister. I meet everyone irrespective of their social status," he said and vowed not to rest till the development of the state.

The Chief Minister recalled former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s association with Medak and her contributions to the development of the region. He claimed that Medak is synonymous with Indira Gandhi, as people recall the former Prime Minister's legacy.

He emphasised completion of the NIMZ (National Investment and Manufacturing Zone) in Medak, saying the work was stalled under the previous government. "After the people’s government came to power, it expedited the land acquisition and also increased compensation to the displaced," he said.

Revanth Reddy announced that the Hyundai car manufacturing company will start work soon in the NIMZ. The government has sanctioned 5,612 Indiramma houses to those displaced by the NIMZ.

