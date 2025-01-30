Willing to change if needed, open to suggestions: K'taka BJP chief Vijayendra

Bengaluru, Jan 30 Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra said on Thursday that he was ready to correct himself and make changes if necessary. He also clarified that he had no role in the selection of district presidents.

He said this while reacting to the scathing remarks by senior party leader and BJP MP K. Sudhakar.

Former Minister Sudhakar criticized Vijayendra on Wednesday, alleging that he manipulated the entire election process for district presidents to ensure their re-election. He further stated that he would appeal to the high command to either change Vijayendra’s approach or replace him. The controversy was surrounding the appointment of district presidents in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Vijayendra clarified, “I want to convey to senior leaders how the election process took place. As the state president, I did not express any opinion on the appointment of district presidents. There was no scope for it. Former BJP MLC and senior leader Ganesh Karnik was appointed in charge of conducting elections in the state, and 13 observers were also assigned to oversee the process.”

He further stated, “Each observer was given responsibility for three districts. For every district, returning officers and co-returning officers were appointed. Under their supervision, the opinions of senior leaders were taken into account, and they were consulted throughout the process. Three names were then sent to the state headquarters, which were subsequently forwarded to New Delhi. The final selection of candidates was made there, and after completing the election process, the district presidents were appointed.”

“Even though I am the state president, my role in this process was zero. The only district where I could give my opinion was my native district. I don’t blame senior leader Sudhakar. There is confusion among leaders because, for the first time, district president elections were conducted using a new procedure across the country, including in Karnataka and in Chikkaballapur also,” he said.

“I do not have the authority to conduct elections in my own way, as the central leadership is overseeing everything...I have observed the strong remarks made by Sudhakar. He claims that Vijayendra is trying to sideline him. I request him not to make such statements. The elected district president from Chikkaballapur is also a party worker and his relative. I do not target him personally. As a minister, Sudhakar has done good work. However, decisions regarding district-level leadership are taken with the consent of the central leadership, and I have not interfered in the process,” Vijayendra clarified.

“These statements do not bring honour to the party or him. However, as per his concerns, I will correct myself, and everyone must evolve for the better. I will meet Sudhakar personally and make changes as per his wishes. I am holding the post of party president, not that of a minister. I have been travelling across the state to strengthen the party, leaving my family behind,” he said.

“The party does not belong to either me or him. Such remarks do not suit his stature, and I request him not to make such statements,” he added in response to a question.

“It is not possible to appoint a district president based on the opinion of a single leader. There is a defined procedure in place, and blaming me is unfair. Sudhakar should not take this personally. If he has any suggestions, the party will consider them,” he stated.

When asked about former Minister B. Sriramulu’s rebellion, Vijayendra responded, “I have spoken to Sriramulu and assured him that we will resolve our differences privately.”

The infighting within the BJP's Karnataka unit had come out into the open with the party's Chikballapur MP and former Minister K. Sudhakar on Wednesday lashing out at state President B.Y. Vijayendra and warned that if national leaders fail to take action, the party has no future in the state.

Sudhakar had accused Vijayendra of making arbitrary appointments within the party. "Vijayendra has appointed Sandeep as the District President of Chikkaballapur. He has filled key positions -- District President, State Secretary, State General Secretary, and State Vice President -- solely based on his personal preferences. I am deeply disappointed by his behaviour," he alleged.

He further criticised the internal election process within the BJP. “Elections are being conducted within the party, and nominations for district presidents have begun. These elections should be held democratically. However, in Chikkaballapur and several other districts, no elections were conducted. You only want people who say ‘yes’ to you," he remarked.

“You (Vijayendra) want to become the state president through manipulation again. The entire election process for the state president’s post has been rigged. I have not yet brought these issues to the notice of your father, Yediyurappa. The entire party is unhappy with the way things are unfolding,” he claimed.

The organizational election process of the Karnataka unit of the BJP is currently underway, and the election of district presidents has already been completed in 23 districts. The process is continuing in the remaining districts.

State BJP general secretary and Kudachi MLA P. Rajeev clarified that the organizational election process is being conducted in a highly transparent manner. It is done through the consensus-based process, starting from active booth-level workers to the election of Mandal presidents and district presidents, he said.

