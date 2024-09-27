Willing to negotiate with plant workers directly to resolve dispute: Samsung India

Chennai, Sep 27 As the strike by more than 1,000 workers at Samsung India’s plant in Sriperumbudur entered its third week, the South Korean electronics major on Friday said the management is willing to negotiate with the workers directly for an amicable resolution of the dispute.

A Samsung India lawyer, representing the company in Madras High Court as well as the Kanchipuram District Court, said in a statement that workers at the factory in Tamil Nadu get all statutory benefits and their wages are far higher than what is prescribed by the government for the electronics industry.

“I want to inform you that the ongoing strike is illegal because, the conciliation process regarding the demands made by workers is in progress and the workers’ union is unregistered till today,” the lawyer said.

He further stated that under such circumstances, the management of Samsung India is justified in imposing appropriate action on the striking workers.

“However, Samsung India management has been patient and is willing to negotiate with the workers directly for an amicable resolution of the dispute. Samsung India management is willing to sit down with the workers, in the presence of officials of the labour department,” said the lawyer.

The workers have been on strike since September 9 to get their demands implemented, including wage hike, union recognition and 8-hour work. The strike at the factory has hit the production of consumer goods such as televisions, refrigerators and washing machines initially.

According to the lawyer, the management has conveyed its willingness to sign a long-term wage settlement with the workers.

“However, Samsung India management will negotiate only with our workers and not with a third party. On behalf of Samsung India management, I am requesting the workers to call off the illegal strike, return to work, and come forward for negotiations with the objective of resolving all the differences in an amicable manner at the earliest,” the lawyer maintained.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor