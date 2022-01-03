Wine shop in Delhi sealed for flouting COVID norms

A wine shop was sealed by the district administration in Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Sunday for flouting COVID norms.

A complaint regarding the shop not following the COVID appropriate behaviour (CAB) was received on Twitter, following which the shop was sealed by Hauz Khas Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM).

Meanwhile, Delhi on Sunday reported 3,194 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, which is the highest single-day spike since May 20, 2021. With this, the active caseload in the city mounted to 8,397.

The national capital is witnessing a surge in fresh coronavirus infections over the last week following the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor