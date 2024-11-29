Winter Session: 5th day to be stormy over motion on denial of central funds to Bengal

Kolkata, Nov 29 Chances are high that the overall ambience within the West Bengal Assembly will be stormy on Friday over a motion to be moved by the Treasury Benches condemning the Union government for allegedly denying funds under central assistance schemes to the state government.

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari will be present in the House on Friday and according to sources he has directed all the BJP MLAs to be present for the session and make forceful presentations opposing the said motion.

BJP insiders said while participating in the debate on the motion brought by the Treasury Bench, the BJP MLAs would cite instances of alleged misuse of central funds allotted to the state government under various developmental schemes and alleged diversion of funds allotted there for meeting other state government expenses.

BJP legislators have been specially instructed to be vocal on the instances of recent protests in different corners of the state over irregularities in allotments under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

BJP insiders said that the MLAs will also be vocal on the issue of refusal to accept motions by the party’s legislative team on a number of burning issues in West Bengal.

On November 27, the BJP legislators staged a walkout from the House after the microphone of the party's woman MLA was allegedly 'disconnected' in the middle of her speech.

The BJP was seeking a debate on crimes against women in the state and had moved an adjournment motion.

Speaker Biman Banerjee disallowed the motion but permitted it to be read out.

On the issue of treatment of motions moved by the Opposition Bench, BJP legislators, especially the LoP had been critical about the role of Speaker Biman Banerjee since the beginning of the ongoing Winter Session of the Assembly.

The Winter Session is scheduled to continue till December 10.

