Winter session of Bihar Legislature gets underway, caste survey likely to dominate

Patna, Nov 6 Caste survey is likely to dominate the five-day winter session of Bihar Legislature which got underway here on Monday.

According to an official, the leaders of Mahagathbandhan are planning to take up some important issues like the caste-based survey for discussion in both the Houses.

The state government will put up the caste and financial aspect of the survey.

On the basis of the survey, the state government is expected to propose enhancement of reservation quotas for particular castes.

The state government will also present a second supplementary budget 2023-24.

Also, the opposition leaders are expected to corner the ruling alliance on issues like crime, sand mining during the session, set to conclude on November 10.

This morning, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reached the state Assembly where he was welcomed by Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary.

