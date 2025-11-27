Winter Session of Odisha Assembly commences in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Nov 27 The Winter Session of the Odisha Assembly commenced on Thursday after the House adopted a condolence motion for leaders who passed away recently.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi moved the motion on the first day of the fifth session of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly.

The House paid homage to three-time MLA Hemendra Prasad Mahapatra, who won the Bonai Assembly seat in Sundargarh district in 1961, 1967, and 1971, and to veteran Congress leader Krushna Chandra Mallik, who served as the MLA from Jagatsinghpur constituency between 1980 and 1985.

Homage was also paid to Odisha Police Constable Saroj Kumar Pradhan, who recently died in the line of duty.

Paying tributes to Mahapatra and Mallik, Chief Minister Majhi said both leaders consistently fought for the rights of Dalits and other downtrodden communities.

Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik, Congress Legislative Party Leader Rama Chandra Kadam, and others seconded the condolence motion.

All the leaders expressed grief and requested Speaker Surama Padhy to convey the House’s condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased leaders and the police constable.

Speaker Padhy also participated in the discussions on the condolence motion, extending her heartfelt tributes to the deceased members of the house and a former constable of Odisha police. She assured that the condolences of the House would be formally conveyed to the bereaved families.

After observing a moment of silence as a mark of respect, the Speaker adjourned the House till 4.30 p.m. She informed the members that the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, would address the Assembly at 4.30 p.m.

The President will also inaugurate the newly constructed Kalinga Guest House. Later, she will reach the Odisha Assembly to address the House from 4.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

Notably, the fifth session of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly will have 29 working days and is scheduled to conclude on December 31.

