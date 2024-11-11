Wish this festival brings happiness, prosperity & well-being in everyone's life: PM Modi on Igas Diwali

New Delhi, Nov 11 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished the countrymen, especially the people of Uttarakhand, on the occasion of Igas Diwali, a unique folk festival being celebrated in the Himalayan state.

In a post on micro-blogging site X, PM Modi wrote, “Many congratulations to all the countrymen including my family members of Uttarakhand on the occasion of Igas festival! Today in Delhi, I also got the privilege of participating in this festival at the residence of Anil Baluni ji, Lok Sabha MP from Uttarakhand. I wish that this festival brings happiness, prosperity and well-being in everyone's life.”

“We are committed to moving forward with development and heritage together. I am satisfied that the Igas festival, which is almost extinct and is related to folk culture, is once again becoming the centre of faith for my family members in Uttarakhand,” he added.

“The way my brothers and sisters of Uttarakhand have kept the tradition of Igas alive is very encouraging. The large scale on which this holy festival is being celebrated across the country is a direct proof of this. I am confident that this legacy of Devbhoomi will flourish further,” PM Modi said.

Igas or Budhi Diwali is observed in Uttarakhand 11 days after Diwali is celebrated in the rest of the country. This year, Igas Diwali will be celebrated on November 12 (Tuesday).

It is believed that when Lord Ram returned Ayodhya after defeating Ravana, Diwali was celebrated in the entire nation but the news about his return reached the Himalyan state 11 days late due to the remote terrain and lack of connectivity. That’s why the people of Uttarakhand celebrate this Diwali festival after a gap of 11 days.

