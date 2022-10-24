"Wished for nation's progress...", PM Modi says after his Ayodhya visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and performed darshan and pooja of Lord Rama here on the eve of Diwali.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "I had the privilege of worshipping Lord Shri Ramlala on this holy land of Ayodhya. I wished for the progress of the nation and well-being of all the countrymen."

The Prime Minister inspected the site of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. He also interacted with people associated with the project.

"Inspected the ongoing construction works in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. It is going to be a wonderfully grand complex, which will attract devotees from all over the world," he said in another tweet.

Modi inaugurated the 'Deepotsav' celebrations in Ayodhya on Sunday.

He also offered 'aarti' at New Ghat, Saryu River in Ayodhya. Earthern lamps lit up on the banks of the Saryu river in Ayodhya as part of the Deepotsav celebrations.

A new Guinness World Record for the 'largest display of oil lamps' was set when more than 15.76 lakh earthen lamps were lit at the 'Ram ki Paidi' during the Yogi government's Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a visit to Ayodhya for taking part in the Deepotsav celebrations, on Sunday said the idea of "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas" is inspired by the values and the rule of Lord Ram.

Prime Minister performed the Rajyabhishek of the symbolic Bhagwan Shree Ram in Ayodhya.Addressing the gathering here, PM Modi said, "Shri Ramlala's 'Darshan' and then 'Rajyabhishek' of King Ram, this good fortune is obtained only by the grace of Lord Ram. When Shri Ram is consecrated, the ideals and values of Lord Rama become firm in us. Lord Ram is the inspiration behind Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas - he took everyone along, did not leave anyone behind."

From the teachings of 'Kartavya Bal' by Lord Shri Ram, Prime Minister said the country has come up with the 'Kartavya Path' to honour his governance and establish India's identity globally.

"Lord Rama is called Maryada Purushottam. Maryada teaches us to have respect and to give respect. And Maryada is the realization is the duty itself. Ram does not leave anyone behind. Ram does not turn his face out of duty. Ram, therefore, embodies the spirit of India, which believes that our rights are self-evident by our duties. This Deepawali has come at a time when we have completed 75 years of independence. 'Sankalp Shakti' of Lord Ram will take India to new heights," he added.

Prime Minister arrived in Ayodhya for taking part in the Deepotsav celebrations today. He was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel.

Speaking at the occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Deepotsav of Ayodhya started six years ago with the guidance and inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This festival of Uttar Pradesh became a festival of the country. Today, it is touching new heights of success."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor