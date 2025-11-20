'Wishing them success': VP Radhakrishnan congratulates Nitish Cabinet on taking oath

New Delhi, Nov 20 Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Thursday congratulated Nitish Kumar on taking oath as the Bihar Chief Minister and other Ministers who were sworn in, wishing them success in fulfilling the aspirations for the state.

Nitish Kumar, for the record 10th time, was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar on Thursday, with Governor Arif Mohammad Khan administering the oath of office and secrecy at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan.

Samrat Choudhary was sworn in immediately after Nitish Kumar. A victorious MLA from Tarapur, he has now taken charge as one of the Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar. Vijay Sinha was sworn in next and has also assumed office as Deputy Chief Minister.

Several ministers were also administered the oath alongside Nitish Kumar, including Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Mangal Pandey, Dilip Jaiswal, Shravan Kumar, and Bijendra Yadav.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Heartiest congratulations to Shri Nitish Kumar ji on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar. Warm wishes to him and all the newly sworn-in ministers as they assume their responsibilities."

"May their collective leadership usher in a new phase of sustained growth, good governance, inclusive development, and prosperity of Bihar. Wishing them success in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the state," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived at Patna Airport around 11 a.m., flew directly to the venue by helicopter.

This is also the first time Prime Minister Narendra Modi has attended Nitish Kumar's swearing-in ceremony, although Kumar has taken the oath five times since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014.

He has served under both the NDA and the Grand Alliance during this period. Today marks the first occasion on which PM Modi was present in Patna for his oath-taking.

