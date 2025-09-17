'Wishing you good health and happiness', Kerala CM Vijayan greets PM Modi on his birthday

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 17 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 75 on Wednesday.

In a message posted on X, the Chief Minister wrote: “Warm birthday wishes to Hon’ble PM @narendramodi. Wishing you good health and happiness.”

The Prime Minister, who is serving his third term in office, received greetings from several state leaders, Union ministers, Chief Ministers, and dignitaries from across the country.

Social media platforms saw a flood of wishes from political leaders, party workers, and citizens marking the occasion.

As in previous years, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is observing “Seva Pakhwada (fortnight of service)" to coincide with the Prime Minister’s birthday.

Various programmes, including blood donation camps, medical check-up camps, cleanliness drives, and community welfare initiatives, are being organised in different parts of the country.

In Kerala, the state unit of the BJP has also lined up welfare and service activities to mark the occasion, highlighting PM Modi’s leadership at the national and international level.

CM Vijayan’s message is in line with the customary practice of leaders across the political spectrum greeting the Prime Minister on his birthday, irrespective of political differences.

Similar greetings were extended by other Chief Ministers and prominent figures. Prime Minister Modi, who entered public life through the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and later rose through the ranks of the BJP, became the Chief Minister of Gujarat (2001-2014) and has been serving as the country’s Prime Minister since 2014.

The PM's birthday is marked by party-led social outreach programmes in different states.

With greetings pouring in from across the nation, CM Vijayan’s wish added to the messages of goodwill being conveyed to the Prime Minister on his 75th birthday.

Even though the penultimate session of the present Kerala Assembly is in session, the BJP has no representation in the 140-member house, but Union Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi won from the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat.

