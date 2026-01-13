With Assembly polls near, Kerala Congress(M) mulls returning to Cong-led UDF

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 13 With Assembly elections drawing closer and the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) facing a setback in the December 2025 local body polls, the Kerala Congress(M), the third-largest ally in the ruling coalition, is actively weighing a return to the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

The party, led by Jose K. Mani, is once again at the centre of intense political churn, triggering speculation of a realignment that could significantly alter Kerala’s electoral landscape.

In 2020, Jose K. Mani led the Kerala Congress(M) out of the UDF and into the LDF, ending a long-standing association with the Congress-led front.

The move was formalised ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections, when the party emerged as a full-fledged ally of the Left. Contesting 12 Assembly seats, the Kerala Congress(M) managed to win five, securing ministerial representation in the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

However, the results were mixed for Jose personally, as he suffered a decisive defeat in Pala, the traditional stronghold and former seat of his late father, K.M. Mani.

Five years into the LDF’s second consecutive term, the political context has shifted.

The Left’s less-than-expected performance in the recent local body polls has prompted introspection among its allies, including the Kerala Congress(M).

Within the party, there is a growing assessment that remaining with the LDF may not be advantageous in the long run, particularly with Assembly elections on the horizon.

Talks over a possible return to the UDF have gathered momentum, backed by strong signals from the Congress high command and active interest from key UDF constituents, especially the Muslim League.

Equally significant is the reported intervention of the Catholic Church, which is keen on consolidating Christian votes in central Kerala and restoring what it sees as a community balance within the UDF.

However, the move is not without internal resistance.

State Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, one of the party’s most prominent faces in the LDF government, is said to be reluctant to give up the advantages of being in power.

Pramod Narayanan MLA is also in double minds and at the moment is with Augustine, while two others are firm with Jose. The party's Chief Whip, Dr N. Jayaraj, is still undecided.

Hectic parleys are reportedly underway to persuade Augustine to cross over along with Jose K. Mani, a move considered crucial to ensuring organisational unity and political credibility.

In the past few days, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan and IUML strongman P.K. Kunhalikutty have spoken to Jose, and unconfirmed reports said that Sonia Gandhi has also spoken to reassure him that things will be taken care of if he decides to return.

The Kerala Congress, with its long history of switching alliances, now finds itself at a crossroads. Whether Jose K. Mani can successfully navigate internal dissent, manage coalition negotiations and engineer a return to the UDF could prove decisive not only for his party’s future but also for the broader contours of the Assembly election battle in Kerala.

All eyes are on the Friday meeting of the party when a decision will clearly emerge.

