With doorstep delivery of free ration, Punjab to be lighthouse for food security, say Mann, Kejriwal

Khanna (Punjab), Feb 10 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that the state will emerge as a lighthouse for food security in the country with doorstep delivery of free ration to the beneficiaries.

Addressing a gathering here, Mann said this is a historic day for the entire state as it has embarked upon a new revolution.

"Quality health and education services are being provided to the people, the youth are getting jobs, people are getting free power and a vibrant and ‘Rangla Punjab’ is being carved out," he said.

The Chief Minister said the previous governments had never thought about people's welfare, but today every action is being aimed at the well-being of the common man.

"The sole credit for this goes to Arvind Kejriwal, who is the inspiration for bringing people at the centre stage of politics," he said.

Under the new scheme ‘Ghar Ghar Muft Ration’, more than one crore beneficiaries will get ration at their doorsteps,.

The Chief Minister said the state has created history by purchasing the Goindwal power plant owned by GVK Power, a private company.

For the first time, a reverse trend has started where the government has purchased a private power plant, whereas the past governments used to sell their assets to their favourite individuals at ‘throw away’ prices, Mann said.

The Chief Minister said as coal from the Pachwara coal mine can be used only for government power plants, with the purchase of this power plant, this coal can be aptly utilised for producing power to provide it to every sector of the state.

The Chief Minister also announced that Verka will soon spread its wing across the country and for first time, outlets will be opened in Delhi for which the government has given permission.

Mann reiterated that Punjab will giver all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state to AAP in the upcoming general elections, adding that all the candidates will be announced by end of this month.

He said the state government has done marvelous work for the welfare of the people, so the masses will once again stand by AAP.

In his address, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal said that for the last 75 years, the ration through the public distribution system (PDS) never reached the beneficiaries. If 100 kg ration was sent, only 15 kg reached the people, but unfortunately no one checked the pilferage of ration, he said.

The ration meant for the common man was looted by the political parties and its leaders, Kejriwal said.

The AAP national convenor said that Aam Aadmi Clinics opened in Punjab have heralded a new revolution in the state and people are being immensely benefited by them.

He exhorted the people to support AAP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls to ensure that the public welfare works continue in coming times too.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor