With folded hands, we pray to her: PM Modi on Navratri fifth day 

New Delhi, Sep 26 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to the nation on the fifth day of Shardiya Navratri, praying to her to bless all her devotees with happiness, prosperity, and good fortune.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “During Navratri, today there is a special worship of the fifth form of the Mother, Devi Skandamata. With folded hands, we pray to her that she blesses all her devotees with happiness, prosperity, and good fortune. May her motherly affection infuse new energy and enthusiasm into everyone's life.”

The fifth day of Shardiya Navratri 2025 is dedicated to Maa Skandamata, the fifth form of Goddess Durga. Skandamata is associated with the Vishuddha Chakra, symbolising purity and clarity. Her devotees believe she removes stress and suffering, and they consider her the embodiment of motherhood, love and empathy.

However, as per the Panchang (Hindu Calendar), after 9.34 a.m. on September 26, the Panchami Tithi begins and extends till 12.05 p.m. on September 27. The main worship of Maa Skandamata will be performed on September 27. The Chaturthi Tithi continues till the morning of September 26, which is still associated with Maa Kushmanda.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the divine Mother and described the significance of the day.

He wrote on his social media handle in Hindi (loosely translated as), “May the benevolent Kusmanda, holding a perfectly full pitcher overflowing with blood in her lotus-like hands, bestow auspiciousness upon me.

Praying for the welfare of the people, CM Yogi further wrote, "May this sacred day bring auspiciousness, divine energy, and prosperity into the lives of the residents of the state, devotees, and followers. This is my prayer. Jai Maa Kuṣmaṇḍa!”

Devotees all over the country throng to temples to worship and offer flowers, fruits, and prayers to the Goddess, seeking her blessings for protection, guidance and well-being. Flowers are considered especially dear to Maa Skandamata and are offered yellow and saffron-colour ‘bhog’ items. Devotees offer them during puja to gain her grace.

Goddess Skandamata symbolises motherhood, compassion, and the power to guide her devotees toward both spiritual and material success. Skandamata is portrayed with her son Kartikeya on her lap, seated on a lion and holding lotus flowers in her hands.

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga. The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the Goddess in her nine forms. This year, Navaratri began on September 22 and will conclude on October 2.

