With 'high tech', docs not to lose 'high touch': AIIMS Director

Chandigarh, July 7 In view of the technological advancement, it is important that "with high tech we should not lose the high touch as no instrument, no technology, no equipment can replace the human touch and the compassion towards the patient", said M. Srinivas, Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on Friday.

While speaking as the chief guest at the 60th foundation day of PGIMER here, delved deep into essential qualities of being a successful clinician.

With the audience sitting in rapt attention, Srinivas expressed his concern for the trends of de-humanising healthcare and highlighted the need to blend ethics and professionalism.

"Definitely today's doctors are going through the dilemma as they need to balance so many things with respect to time, technology, research, etc. There are times when there are ethical challenges but the biggest yardstick of being a good doctor is when your patient expresses gratitude. I think this is something which can never be given by any amount of money or awards," he said.

Srinivas also stressed upon the need of 'work life balance' and welfare of the resident doctors as he said: "If the doctor is happy, the patient will also be happy."

Touching a vital issue of various institutes working in silos and expressing interest to have collaboration between AIIMS and PGI, the Director AIIMS said: "There is a need to break the silos within the institutions as well as beyond the institutions to have growth in the real sense. Collaboration is the way forward and how to collaborate between the PGI and AIIMS is something very close to my heart."

Srinivas gave a life lesson to the residents as he aptly concluded with a quote from Steve Jobs: "The only way to do a great job is to love what you do."

The Director AIIMS and the Director PGIMER released a very heart warming and soulful PGI Anthem 'Hum hain PGI' composed by Prof. Biman Saikia and his team, amid a huge round of applause.

Earlier, at the outset, Prof Vivek Lal, Director PGIMER, while congratulating PGIMER fraternity on the 60th foundation day, said: "This institute, a global lighthouse of medical knowledge, stands tall because of the herculean commitment of its forefathers who took this institute to a pedestal that simply inspired all of us.

"The umbilical cord with the patient for whom we are devoted, has not diluted at all, but only strengthened with time."

