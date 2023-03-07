With Holi celebrations coinciding with Shab-e-Barat, security arrangements beefed up in Moradabad

In a bid to ensure peace and security in the district, police beefed up security arrangements on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad as Holi celebrations coincided with Shab-e-Barat this year.

"Police took out a flag march with paramilitary forces and the whole area was checked through drone regarding Holi and Shab-e-Barat in Moradabad," Hemraj Meena, senior superintendent of police (SSP) said.

SSP further stated that action will be taken against those who play DJ more than the prescribed decimal, and notice will be given to all.

In Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, a mosque has been covered with tarpaulin before the festival of Holi, in order to ensure it is not smeared with colour.

On the instructions of the police administration on Holi, for the purpose of maintaining peace and order, Abdul Karim Masjid at Aligarh's most sensitive crossroad the "Halwaiyan" is covered with a tarpaulin at night so that hoodlums do not smear the mosque with colours during Holi.

Notably, like the last few years on Holi, the mosque in the sensitive area was also covered with tarpaulin at night so that no one would throw colour on the mosque due to Holi.

Earlier on March 6, Delhi Traffic Police made special traffic arrangements for Shab-e-Barat, an Islamic ceremonial festival celebrated on the intervening night of March 7 and March 8 wherein a large number of devotees from Delhi and outside are likely to offer prayers at graveyards and mosques in Delhi.

The devotees are likely to travel throughout the night from one place to another, for which adequate traffic arrangements are required to be made.

Delhi Traffic Police will ensure the safety of motorists on roads, ensure a smooth flow of traffic, keep the pedestrians on the footpaths, guide the devotees/road users regarding routes and traffic diversions and prevent rash and negligent driving or performance of stunts on two-wheelers.

Delhi Traffic Police appealed to all motorists to avoid traffic violations especially drunken driving, over-speeding, triple riding, riding without a helmet, and driving in the wrong carriageway.

( With inputs from ANI )

