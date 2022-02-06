With Lata Mangeshkar's demise, song became mute, Music Mahal became vacant. says Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday condoled the demise of legendary singer and Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar who passed away this morning in Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital and said that she gave the country the divine music and her death has left a void in that can never be filled in the music world.

The Chief Minister further said that with the singing icon's demise, "song became mute and the Music Mahal became vacant."

"Lata jee, who sang 50,000 songs in 1,000 films in 20 languages, was indeed Maa Saraswathi swara' treasure. Songs Mahal'. As a playback singer, Lata jee used to sing imagining the expressions to be given by the actresses. The film producers used to get the dates of Lata first then they would fix the dates of actors and this alone showed her class and demand," he said.

"Lata jee is film song and film song is Lata jee. Lata is a bridge between the North and South film music. Lata Mangeshkar, who got her classical music training under Ustad Amanth Ali Khan, mastered the Urdu language, which helped her to render Urdu ghazals faultlessly and with the original fragrance. She lent respect to the numerous awards she received both at the national and international levels. There may be several more singers who may come, none can replace Lata," the Chief Minister added.

The CM conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

Mangeshkar is survived by four younger siblings-Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at 92. She was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. While she had recovered from COVID-19, Mangeshkar was put on ventilator support after her conditions worsened on Saturday. She passed away at 8.12 am today.

Lata Mangeshkar was an Indian playback singer and occasional music composer and was popularly known as "Nightingale of India" for her melodious voice.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor