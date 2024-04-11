With mercury set to rise, PM Modi holds meeting to review preparedness

New Delhi, April 11 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a meeting to review the preparedness to deal with the sweltering temperatures in the coming days with the heat wave season coinciding with the general election dates in many states, an official said.

In the meeting, PM Modi was briefed about the temperature outlook for the period between April and June, including the forecasts for the upcoming hot weather season (April to June), the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

PM Modi was also apprised about the likelihood of above normal maximum temperatures across most parts of the country.

The PMO release noted that preparedness in the health sector was reviewed in terms of essential medicines, intravenous fluids, ice packs, ORS and drinking water.

During the meeting, the timely dissemination of essential awareness materials, especially in regional languages, through all platforms such as television, radio and social media was stressed upon.

"Since a hotter than normal summer is expected in 2024, which coincides with the general elections, it was felt that the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) should be translated into regional languages and disseminated widely," the PMO statement read.

Speaking at the meeting, PM Modi stressed the 'Whole of Government' approach.

He said that all arms of the government at Central, state and district levels and various ministries need to work on this in synergy.

According to the statement, PM Modi also stressed on awareness creation along with adequate preparation in hospitals.

He also highlighted the need for quick detection and putting out forest fires.

Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, Home Secretary, officials from the India Meteorological Department, and the NDMA were present in the meeting.

