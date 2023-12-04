With multiple scams, is Goa ATM for BJP, Congress questions Pramod Sawant

Panaji, Dec 4 Hitting out at Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for levelling allegations that Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan were ATM of the Congress party to loot money, former Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar has questioned him whether money looted from various scams in the state is ATM machine for BJP leaders in Delhi.

“Chief Minister Pramod Sawant while addressing media yesterday said that Chattisgarh and Rajasthan were ATM Machine for Congress. He is levelling such allegations because his cabinet colleagues in Goa along with him are involved in such practises,” Chodankar said.

“I would like to ask him whether Goa is a ATM Machine for BJP Leaders sitting in Delhi?, because twice they bought MLAs of Congress by paying crores in Goa to destroy democracy & opposition in Goa. BJP should feel ashamed that these MLAs were part of Congress whom Sawant had called corrupt,” Chodankar pointed out.

He said that BJP government in Goa is known for Ore auction Scam,Excise Scam, Land Conversion Scam, GMC Medicine purchase scam, Health Department Scam, Cash for Job Scam, Zuari land, Land Grabbing Scam, Smart city scam, Casino Scam, Recruitment scam, Beach cleaning scam, Labour Scam, Oxygen scam, Bridge & Nation highway scam, Taxi Meter Scam, Percentage Scam in PWD, WRD & Finance departments, Gold Smuggling Scam and National Games scam.

“Pramod Sawant should answer why he has failed to stop these scams taking place by his blessings,” Chodankar said.

“After losing in Karnataka, Sawant had said that Karnataka was an ATM of the Congress, we want to ask him whether the states ruled by BJP are their ATMs,” he said.

“The way Pramod Sawant and his party colleagues are expressing frustration after being baffled to see the unity of INDIA bloc, it is evident that they will go to any level to further divide our nation for their vested interest,” the Congress leader said.

“Eying on Lok Sabha polls, BJP ruled states have started to largesse the schemes as they know there is anti-BJP wave. Currently they are trying to spread hatred by targeting opposition parties. People of the nation know how frustrated they are and hence will not fall prey to any tactics,” Chodankar, Permanent Invitee of Congress Working Committee, said.

“BJP did collection from various business houses for Karnataka polls and crores of amount were squeezed from contractors for other polls. I hope Sawant will clarify on his own ATM,” Chodankar alleged.

