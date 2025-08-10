With sketches and portraits, Bengaluru students to give warm welcome to PM Modi

Bengaluru, Aug 10 School students from across Bengaluru gathered at the city's railway station on Sunday to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing their joy and excitement at the rare chance to meet him in person.

The Prime Minister is in the city to inaugurate the much-awaited Yellow Line Metro and flag off Vande Bharat train services in Karnataka. Students, holding handmade sketches and portraits of PM Modi, conveyed their gratitude to the Indian Railways for offering them this opportunity.

Speaking to IANS, several students shared their admiration for the Prime Minister.

One said, "I am feeling very excited and grateful to have got this opportunity to meet our Prime Minister. I would like to thank the Indian Railways for giving us such a chance. PM Modi is very hardworking and treats everyone equally. The country loves him."

Another student added, "We are getting this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet the Prime Minister, and we are very happy. He is my ideal politician. From education to defence, the Prime Minister has taken us forward in every field. He is also the second-longest serving Prime Minister, and we are thrilled to meet him."

A third student said, "Vande Bharat is a very good train, and we thank the Prime Minister for gifting this to Bengaluru. I have come here to express my gratitude through my artwork."

Meanwhile, security arrangements are heightened in the city ahead of the Prime Minister's visit. The Karnataka Police Department has deployed more than 10,000 personnel to ensure safety and security during the visit.

BJP flags have been erected along the entire route of the Prime Minister's travel.

Security arrangements have been intensified at the R.V. Road–Bommasandra Metro Line and the Majestic Railway Station, where the inauguration programmes will be held.

Barricades and check posts have been set up at more than 50 locations across the city, and vehicle checks are already underway.

The BJP has made elaborate arrangements to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi at various points along his route to the inauguration events in Bengaluru. Thousands of BJP workers will greet him at Mekhri Circle, Chalukya Circle, Kanteerava Sangolli Rayanna Circle, South End Circle, Ragigudda, and Electronics City.

