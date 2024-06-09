With Sukanta Majumdar as Union Minister, Bengal awaits new state BJP chief

Kolkata, June 9 With the induction of West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar as a Union Minister of State on Sunday, a new face for the state BJP chief's post has now become inevitable.

Sources said that since the party follows the policy of 'one person, one post', Majumdar will now have to vacate the state BJP chief's post going by that tradition.

Majumdar became the state President of the BJP by replacing Dilip Ghosh after the 2021 Assembly elections when the latter's term concluded.

While the BJP leaders in Bengal are yet to comment on a possible successor to Majumdar, one of the two names that is doing the rounds is that of Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of opposition in the state Assembly.

The second name is that of Dilip Ghosh, who was the state BJP President when the party increased its Lok Sabha seat tally in the state from 2 in 2014 to 18 in 2019.

“A final decision will be taken by the party’s central leadership,” said a member of the BJP’s state committee on condition of anonymity.

