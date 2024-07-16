With two Indian touts, 7 more Bangladeshis held in Assam & Tripura for illegal entry

Guwahati/Agartala, July 16 Seven more Bangladeshi nationals including two women, along with two Indian touts were arrested in Assam and Tripura on Tuesday for their illegal entry into India, officials said.

Officials in Guwahati said that Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel arrested five Bangladeshi nationals including two women at Guwahati railway station before they boarded a train to travel to Bengaluru.

The detainees are residents of Sylhet in Bangladesh.

In Tripura, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and GRP staff arrested two Bangladeshi nationals and two Indian touts from Sepahijala and West Tripura districts.

Of the two Indian touts, one is a resident of Assam and another was in West Bengal.

A BSF statement said that questioning of apprehended persons is in progress.

BSF has stepped up its drive against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and all field formations are actively breaking down the nexus of touts in the bordering areas, the statement said.

Excluding the fresh arrests, over the last two months, 115 Bangladeshi nationals and 32 Rohingyas were arrested by the GRP, BSF and Tripura Police from the Agartala railway station and various bus stations in Tripura after they illegally entered India.

Officials said that all the Bangladeshis and Rohingyas illegally entered Tripura to board trains or buses to go to other states in India “in search of jobs.”

