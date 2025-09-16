Wolf alert in Bahraich: Forest conservator confirms fresh scare

New Delhi, Sep 16 Fear has once again gripped villages in the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh following reports of a possible man‑eater animal, a wolf loose in the area. Conservationists confirmed that while no conclusive video evidence has emerged, recent signs, including a wolf photo, footprints, and fresh wound samples, suggest the presence of a wolf.

Authorities have now mobilised a large‐scale patrol and surveillance operation.

“We have also done scanning through the thermal drones. We did not find any trace in the video. But in this village, at 10.30 A.M., a man had clicked the photo of a wolf. He shared it with us. And here also, we have seen the footprint. It's not clear. But we have also got a sample from the wound. We will try to test the wildlife from the Wildlife Institute of India. But in this area, wolves have already attacked twice. That’s why we have a team of 12, day and night …” said Dr. Sammaran.

Teams under the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Gonda, are conducting continuous monitoring, particularly at night. Villagers are being asked to stay vigilant and report any sightings.

To strengthen safety, authorities have installed trap‑cameras, CCTV cameras, cages, and established a control room in the village. Nearly 70 personnel are directly involved, with over 100 are assisting. The administration has also brought issues such as a lack of outdoor lighting to the attention of the District Magistrate and CDO.

Dr. Sammaran explained that during the monsoon months, rising river water levels flood the banks, creating grassland zones and drawing prey animals closer to human habitations. It is in such windows (July‑September) that wolf encounters have increased in recent years.

Earlier a pack of wolves in Mahsi Tehsil has been linked to at least ten deaths, including many children, and over 30 injuries. Authorities launched 'Operation Bhediya' to track, trap, and capture the wolves.

In Mahsi, villages reported nightly attacks, sometimes when people were sleeping outdoors due to high humidity and poor shelter conditions.

In one of the more recent incidents, a 12‑year‑old boy was severely injured in Kharmariya Hardo Patti village, prompting renewed calls for better lighting, night patrols, and community awareness.

Authorities emphasise that while concrete proof remains elusive in this latest scare, proactive measures are in full swing.

Villagers are being asked to avoid staying out at night, secure homes with proper doors, keep children indoors, and inform forest officials of any fresh signs. The current effort reflects heightened vigilance built on hard‑earned lessons from past wolf episodes in Bahraich.

