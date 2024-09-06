Wolf Attack in MP: 5 Family Members Injured in Wild Animal Attack in Khandwa

A wolf on Friday, September 6, attacked five members of a family in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa. The incident occurred at 2:30 am in Malgaon village in tribal-dominated Khalwa tehsil, some 20 kilometres from the district headquarters, Harsud Sub Divisional Officer of Police Sandeep Vaskale told reporters.

"After the family started screaming, neighbours and others arrived and chased away the wolf. A woman has sustained wounds on her hands while four men have been bitten on the hands. They are being treated in Khandwa Medical College Hospital," the SDOP said.

Divisional Forest Officer Rakesh Damor told reporters that the injured had been given rabies shots and medicines. It was not known if the wolf had been captured.

The incident comes at a time when wolf attacks in Bahraich in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh have made national headlines. In the last two months, Bahraich district has recorded eight deaths, including seven children in a series of attacks by wolves while around three dozen other people were left injured, as per officials there.