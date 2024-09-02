Wolf Attack in UP: 3-Year-Old Girl Killed, Two Other Women Injured in Another Wolf Attack in Bahraich

The terror of wild animals is not coming to a halt in the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh. Incidents of deadly attacks by wolves have been triggered from here for the last several days. These wolves are mainly targeting small children. Late last night, a wolf killed three-year-old girl and injured two other women.

According to the family, a woman and her daughters were sleeping at the doorless house when a wolf carried away one of her 3-year-old daughters into bushes.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: My child was sleeping, the wolf carried her away at around 3 am...There is no door in the house...When my 6-month-old child cried then I came to know that the wolf had carried away my 3-year-old daughter..." pic.twitter.com/J5ToSb5CYU — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2024

"My child was sleeping, the wolf carried her away at around 3 am...There is no door in the house...When my 6-month-old child cried then I came to know that the wolf had carried away my 3-year-old daughter," mother narreted horror.

The terror of wolves in the area has increased so much that people of about 35 villages are living in fear. On these incidents, the villagers have told that in every house, one member of the family stays awake at night and guards.

The forest department is constantly trying to catch these wolves. According to the information received, despite the department's hard work, only four out of six wolves have been caught so far. These wolves hide somewhere in the fields among the standing crops and in the floodplain area.

To catch them, the forest department has launched Operation Bhediya, in which, along with the ground-catching campaign, the help of drones is also being taken. In this campaign, four cages and eight thermosensor cameras have been installed in the area of Haribaks Purva village. At the same time, monitoring is being done with thermal drones. 18 teams have been deployed to catch them.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Monika Rani, DM Bahraich says, "This incident is of Tepra village...The woman has been injured and is under treatment...The wolf starts its activity after 5-6 days, this is a different village...The biggest hurdle in this operation is every time a new… https://t.co/bOfssHAEstpic.twitter.com/eUspTmDPcm — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2024

Monika Rani said, "We have caught 4 wolves, 2 are left... Our team is continuously patrolling, we are trying our best to catch them as soon as possible...I request people to sleep indoors...A 2.5-year-old child has been attacked by a wolf...I request the people here to be alert."

"This incident is of Tepra village...The woman has been injured and is under treatment...The wolf starts its activity after 5-6 days, this is a different village...The biggest hurdle in this operation is every time a new village is marked...The Forest Department is doing its best to catch the wolves," said Bahraich district magistrate Monika Rani.