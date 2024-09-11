Wolf Attack in UP: Wild Animal Injures 11-Year-Old Girl in Bahraich

The terror of wolves in Bahraich is not stopping, as a man-eating wolf attacked again in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich on Tuesday night (September 10). After the attack, the wolf ran away. The injured girl has been admitted to the local government hospital for treatment. After this attack panic gripped in the village among people.

On Tuesday morning, the forest department team succeeded in catching 4th wolf. The forest department team, along with the villagers, surrounded the area and caught a female wolf in the Mahsi area. The wolf was brought to the forest range office in a cage and its health checkup was done. The age of the female wolf is said to be around four years.

Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh | Wolf attacked an 11-year-old girl tonight. The girl was admitted to CHC Mahasi and is under treatment: Mahasi CHC incharge — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2024

Jackal Attack in Madhya Pradesh: Two Men Injured in Sehore as Jackal Lunges at Them; Dramatic Moment Captured on CCTV.

Preparations are underway to send it to Gorakhpur Zoo. The forest department teams have intensified the campaign to catch the only surviving wolf. One of the attacking wolves was injured in the leg and was limping, making this wolf the most dangerous. DFO Ajit Pratap Singh said that now only one wolf is left. Efforts have been intensified to catch him. A location has been found where he is likely to be present. He will be caught soon.