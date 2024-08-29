Wolf Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Eight Villagers Killed By Deadly Predators; Search Operations Underway

In a shocking series of events, wolves have claimed the lives of eight people in the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh. The incidents have sparked widespread concern among locals, prompting joint search operations by residents and the administration.

District Forest Officer (DFO) Ajeet Pratap Singh provided an update on the situation, revealing that drone surveillance had captured the movement of a wolf near the affected village. "Our drones have captured the movement of a wolf near the village. We have alerted our people in the village. We have spotted two wolves in our drone nearly 100 meters away from our location. We went to the spot and noticed footsteps, and hence it was confirmed that two wolves have passed from here," Singh stated.

The presence of the wolves has led to heightened vigilance in the area, with authorities taking every possible measure to prevent further attacks. An official said the wolves attacked three children - aged three, six, and nine - in Kharighat's Chhattarpur on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The official said that before the teams could reach the scene, the Wolves had already moved to the nearby village of Raipur, where they attacked and carried away a five-year-old child from his parents' home. The Bahraich district magistrate and senior police and forest officials have been leading the ongoing efforts to control the situation in Mahsi tehsil since March.