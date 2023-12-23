Woman, 2 kids escape unhurt after train 'ran over' them in Bihar station

Patna, Dec 23 A woman and her two children had a miraculous escape as they emerged unhurt after the New Delhi-bound Vikramshila Express 'ran over' them at the Barh railway station in Bihar on Saturday.

The incident took place when the woman along with her husband and two minor children came from Begusarai to the Barh railway station in Patna district to catch the Bhagalpur-New Delhi Vikramshila super fast train.

They were standing on platform No. 3 when the train arrived.

As the train had a large number of passengers in the general compartment, the husband managed to enter but his wife and two children failed.

They fell under the platform and at the same time, the guard gave the green signal and the train started moving.

The woman took both the children on her lap and lay down still between on the railway track. They miraculously came out unhurt after the train left the platform. The women and the children were rescued by fellow passengers while the husband jumped from the running train and reached there.

