Woman, 2 kids found dead in Bihar's Katihar

Patna, Aug 2 A woman and her two minor children were found dead in Bihar’s Katihar district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in Singhpur village under the limits of Balia Balon police station and the victims were identified as Safad Zarin, her 8-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter.

“We have recovered the three bodies, all the victims had their throats slit The accused tried to destroy evidence as well,” SHO of Balia Balon police station Ravindra Kumar said.

Barsoi range SDPO Prem Nath Ram said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused tried to burn the woman. We have recovered the sharp-edged weapon, a match box and other evidence at the crime scene. We have called forensic and dog squad teams to collect the evidence and send it to the lab for testing."

The woman's husband Mohammad Feroz was not present at the time of crime.

