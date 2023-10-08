Woman abducted and gang-raped on Patna's outskirts, four arrested

Patna, Oct 8 A woman, who went to buy vegetables, was kidnapped and gang raped by 6 persons in a village in the outskirts of Patna late on Saturday night, police said.

SDPO, Shahpur, Abhinav Dhiman said that the victim had called on police help line number 112 at 11 p.m. on Saturday and a police team rescued her and admitted her to a hospital for treatment.

"We have registered an FIR under sections including gang rape (376D), kidnapping, criminal conspiracy and other sections of IPC against the accused and managed to arrest four of them. The arrested accused are identified as Saroj Kumar, Golu Kumar, Sonu Kumar, and Satyendra Kumar. The two other accused are on the run," he said.

"The victim had gone to a nearby market to buy some vegetables, She was lured by a known person named Saroj Kumar, who made her unconscious with a substance (like chloroform or ether) which she smelt.

"The accused then took the victim to a deserted place near Chintawa canal where five of his accomplices were already present. They took turns to rape her one by one and left her at the spot and fled from there. The victim somehow contacted the police help line number and revealed the incident," the police official said.

