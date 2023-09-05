Woman alleges gang-rape in Haryana by cop’s aides
By IANS | Published: September 5, 2023 11:23 AM2023-09-05T11:23:01+5:302023-09-05T11:25:02+5:30
Chandigarh, Sep 5 A woman was allegedly gang-raped by accomplices of a sub-inspector in Haryana’s Palwal when she went to a police station to file a complaint against her husband, officials said.
The accused kept her hostage in a house where they repeatedly raped her.
Later, they allegedly sold her to another man.
A case was registered against seven people, including the sub-inspector, on Sunday.
The crime was reported in the Hasanpur police station.
Police handed over the woman to her family members and started investigating the crime.
